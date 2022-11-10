Frozen glow up: New Pseudo Legendary Dragon leaks from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon fans should get excited because a new pseudo-legendary Pokémon has emerged from the wave of leaks coming from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To avoid upsetting anybody, if you’re looking to go in blind to your playthrough of the games then we suggest you stop reading now as we will be breaking down leaked information about the upcoming games.

All three forms of a new dragon-type Pokémon have emerged online. This Pokémon in its final form called Baxcalibur boasts both the Dragon and Ice-typings and evolves from a small grey creature named Arbolovia into a much larger winged reptile.

The final evolution to this line stands on two feet and appears to have a dinosaur-like appearance alongside its wings. On its way to this, the middle evolution of the line also boasts a raptor-like look with what appears to be an ice shard on its back. This middle evolution is called Arctibax.

Images of all three of these evolutions have begun circulating the net.

For now, this is all of the information that we have on this new line of Pokémon, however, as with all of the other leaks that have been surfacing online, there is no way to confirm their authenticity until the games are in the hands of the public.

Fortunately, there isn’t too long to wait before this time comes. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are expected to land on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.