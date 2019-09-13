New Pokémon TCG: Tag All Stars set revealed

The newest CoroCoro magazine scans have officially show off the first look at the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Tag All Starss set that will be releasing in Japan this October.

Screengrab via Twitter

This is not a normal expansion for the card game, instead, being a much-needed way for players to get reprinted versions of TAG TEAM Pokémon. As the Sun and Moon meta comes to an end, this is a perfect way to breathe some life into the original TAG TEAM GX line of cards before the Sword and Shield expansions begin.

Not only will this let the TAG TEAM cards stick around a little longer within the competitive meta, but it will also slow down the Japanese release window, pushing it closer to Western times so the first Sword and Shield set can launch globally in a similar timeframe.

Image via Pokemon

Overall, this set should just be reprints of cards like Pikachu & Zekrom GX and Reshiram & Charizard GX while also filling itself out with Trainer and Energy cards too. Some cards like the newer Togepi & Cleffa & Igglybuff GX are also going to be included, which means the TAG TEAM Supporter cards like Red & Blue might also be included.

As with all reprints of valuable or meta heavy cards, this will bring down the price for several TAG TEAM cards, letting more players build competitive decks that are currently quite pricey to play. This is also a good thing for casual collectors who just like the look of some full art cards, because those will also be more affordable.

Image via Pokemon

As of now, there is no confirmation if the 173 card set will include shiny variations despite the usual increase in interest they bring.

Tag All Stars will release in Japan on Oct. 4 and no Western release date announced, but with more details to come on Sept. 20.