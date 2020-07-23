New Pokémon TCG expansion, Champion’s Path, coming in September

Champion’s Path, the next expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, will be available around the world on Sept. 25, The Pokémon Company International announced today. The expansion is aiming to recreate a Pokémon Sword and Shield experience by adding Galar region gym pins.

Trainers will collect various pins featuring gym logos as well as foil cards representing the partner Pokémon of each gym leader from the Galar region. Fans can represent their favorite gym leader or try to collect their full lineup of Pokémon.

Image via The Pokémon Company International

The set includes 11 Pokémon from Generation V and four full-art Galar Pokémon, three Pokémon VMAX, and one full-art Supporter card. Trainers will also see Venusaur, Lucario, and Incineroar as new Pokémon from Gen V and Gigantamax Pokémon like Drednaw VMAX and Alcremie VMAX.

The Champion’s Path Pin Collection includes six versions, each corresponding to a gym leader. Three pins will be launched in September and three will come out in November, however. Pins based on Milo’s Turffield, Nessa’s Hulbury, and Kabu’s Motostoke Gym will release on Sept. 25, while pins from Opal’s Ballonlea, Piers’ Spikemuth, and Raihan’s Hammerlocke Gym will launch on Nov. 13.

There’s also a Special Pin Collection that comes with two versions representing the Stow-on-Side Gym and Circhester Gym. Trainers will find collector’s pins featuring the gyms’ two logos and two foil cards showcasing the partner Pokémon of both gym leaders. The Champion’s Path Special Pin Collection will be released on Oct. 2, though.

Other features incorporated in the expansion include the Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box with a Gigantamax Charizard and a full-art promo card of Charizard V, 10 Champion’s Path booster packs, and various gameplay accessories.

Boxes will include a foil promo card and foil oversize card of either Dubwool V or Hatterene V, as well as four Champion’s Path booster packs. And the Champion’s Path Marnie Special Collection will come with two Pokémon V promo cards, eight Champion’s Path booster packs, two collector’s pins, and a Pokémon TCG playmat, available on Oct. 23.

Before Champion’s Path, The Pokémon Company International will launch the Sword & Shield—Darkness Ablaze expansion for Pokémon TCG with over 185 cards on Aug. 14. It will contain Galar region Pokémon as well as Centiskorch V, Mew V, Galarian Slowbro V, and others.

The last expansion to launch was Sword & Shield—Rebel Clash on May 1, featuring over 190 cards and more Generation V Pokémon, including seven Pokémon VMAX.