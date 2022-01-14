New Pokémon TCG Collector’s Bundle revealed for March

Pokémon TCG is gearing up to further celebrate Pokémon Legends: Arceus. A new Collector’s Bundle will be dropping in March starring the starter Pokémon from the upcoming Nintendo Switch title.

This upcoming release will include three promo cards, seven Pokémon TCG booster packs, a Pokémon coin, four sheets of stickers, a Pokémon notebook, and a code card for use on Pokémon TCG Live. The three promo cards in the set are Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. These cards are new, but they were first revealed as KFC promotional cards in Taiwan. As of right now, it seems this bundle is the only way to get these cards in the West.

Image via The Pokémon Company

You’ll find the bundle in stores on March 25. The item will cost $29.99, which is a great price to help players get in on the action. The booster packs within the box can be from Brilliant Stars, Fusion Strike, Evolving Skies, or Battle Styles.

Brilliant Stars is the next set to launch in the West; it will arrive in February. Like this Collector’s Bundle, Arceus is featured prominently in the set as one of the four new VSTAR-type cards. These cards are new to Pokémon TCG and boast their own powerful abilities.