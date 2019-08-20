New Pokémon Sword Shield Trailer takes us on a Galar town tour

A brand new small trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield just dropped on social media, showcasing one of the many towns that players will get to explore in the Galar region.

The short one minute trailer showcased some of the key areas and stores that players will be able to find in each town, including the usual array of buildings like a Pokémon centre and some places exclusive to the new region.

Some of these new town features include a new transport hub, where players can board trainers to travel to other towns in the region if they don’t feel like walking.

We also got our first look at the boutique and a store that sells the latest fashion items in the Galar region so players can mix and match their clothing on their characters, to give them their own style.

The game honestly looks pretty beautiful in these small segments and really makes the region look alive. Pokémon and humans can be seen walking around each area and we can’t wait to finally get our hands on the game this November for Nintendo Switch.