New Pokémon Sword and Shield information will be released today at 8 am CT

Just a quick reminder to all Pokémon fans that the Pokémon Company is planning to release some form of new information about Sword and Shield later today.

Not much is known about what will be shown off as The Pokémon Company has been tight-lipped about the news. We could get anything at 8 am CT / 2 pm CT from a new trailer to just a few images revealed on social media.

All we can advise fans to do at this time is to check out the Pokémon Twitter account at the designated time to see what The Pokémon Company has to show off.

Pokémon on Twitter 🚨 Galar Research Update 🚨 Show of hands, Trainers: Who’s ready for more information on #PokemonSwordShield? 📅 August 7, 2019 ⏰ 6:00 a.m. PDT ⚔️🛡️ https://t.co/bqbbpiLyUK

Hopefully, we will see some new features for the game shown off later today or get some new Pokémon revealed like the last time a trailer for the game dropped. We have our hopes up for it being something more, however, like the evolutions for the Starter Pokémon Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grooky.

It could honestly be nothing to do with Sword and Shield in the slightest and instead, be about Pokémon Go as the words used for the announcement are “Research Update” which is a phrase used in the mobile title for a series of missions and rewards.