New Pokémon Sword and Shield info coming Aug. 7

Brand new information for Pokémon Sword and Shield will be revealed in a matter of days, Nintendo has announced over on social media.

The company has confirmed that on Aug. 7 at around 8am CT, some type of information will drop around the new games, revealing something brand new that we haven’t seen before.

Pokémon on Twitter 🚨 Galar Research Update 🚨 Show of hands, Trainers: Who’s ready for more information on #PokemonSwordShield? 📅 August 7, 2019 ⏰ 6:00 a.m. PDT ⚔️🛡️ https://t.co/bqbbpiLyUK

It has not been announced exactly what that information might be, or what type of format the news will be shown in, but we can expect to at least get some type of trailer or short video similar to the Gigantamaxing trailer we got a few weeks ago.

It seems unlikely that we will get any kind of Nintendo Direct based on the information being distributed, as usually Nintendo Directs are advertised with links to streams before going live.

The news being dropped could be a number of things, but based on previous leaks around the game, we could expect to see the reveal of Team Yell, the supposed bad guys in the games, some brand new Pokemon we have never seen before, or a host of other information.

For now, though, all we can do is wait to find out exactly what Nintendo and Game Freak have under its sleeves.