New Pokémon Sword and Shield code grants players Ash’s Dracovish

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can now receive a Dracovish through a code revealed on a Japanese TV broadcast of the Pokémon anime.

The Pokémon, known officially as Ash’s Dracovish, is based on the Pokémon of the same name that Ash uses in the Pokémon Journeys: The Series TV show, according to Pokémon news site and database Serebii. To obtain it, players should go to the Mystery Gift option in Sword and Shield‘s menu and enter the code GANJ0UAG0882. This Dracovish is available beginning today, Aug. 12, and will remain available until Aug. 25. The code can only be used once per Sword and Shield save file.

Serebii Update: The code for the Ash's Dracovish distribution in Pokémon Sword & Shield has been revealed.

Code: GANJ0UAG0882

Runs until August 25th 2022



Ash’s Dracovish comes with the ability Strong Jaw, which increases the power of bite-related moves like Bite and Crunch by 50 percent. It’s a Water and Dragon type with the moves Fishious Rend, Dragon Rush, Ice Fang, and Water Gun. Its nature is Naive. It does not come with a held item, but it does have a Classic Ribbon. For fans interested in competitive play, Ash’s Dracovish has 31 IVs in Speed, Attack, and Defense and 30 IVs in Special Attack, Special Defense, and HP. As this redemption code was only meant for Japan, the Pokémon will have a Japanese name, though the code can be redeemed anywhere in the world.

This isn’t the first time a Dracovish has been given out as part of an event. In April of this year, players around the world could redeem a code for the Fossil Pokémon as part of the Pokémon European International Championships. That Dracovish carried a Choice Scarf and had a slightly different move set.