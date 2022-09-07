New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet-themed Nintendo Switch coming later this year

Pokémon lovers finally have a Switch with their favorite game’s theme on it now that The Pokémon Company is releasing an OLED Nintendo Switch console decorated with the two newest Legendary Pokémon on it.

The system will be priced at $359.99 and will be available via the Nintendo store on Nov. 4. The games will be sold separately. The console is expected to sell out quickly on launch day.

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet-themed OLED Switch will have all of the features the original has, including the seven-inch screen, wide adjustable stand, and a port for a LAN cable, among many other features the OLED model offers.

On the front are the two Legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, with some silver motifs surrounding them. On the back is a graffiti-style image of several Pokémon as well as symbols for the schools in the game. The Pokémon on the back are all of the starters, Quaxly, Sprigatto, and Fuecoco, and some other Pokémon are sprinkled onto the back as well.

The controllers are reminiscent of the game’s colors, scarlet and violet, and they also have the school logos on the front of each one. On the back of the dock near where the charging cords go, there’s a sneaky Pokéball icon in the corner that fits perfectly in the curved spot on the dock.

Fans of the franchised are already buzzing about the console on social media, so those looking to get one will want to set an alarm for when the console launches since it is likely that it will sell out quickly due to popular demand.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases two weeks after the themed OLED Nintendo Switch is sold, so players that manage to grab one will likely be able to play their game on it when it releases on Nov. 18.