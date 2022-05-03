Are the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks of new regionals for Diglett and Spritzee real or fake?

A bunch of new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks have been circulating on the internet recently, and the latest two Pokémon they center around are Diglett and Spritzee.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to release later in 2022, and the leaks are already starting many months before the game is likely to be released. The newest leaks see redesigns of Diglett and Spritzee, which would be a regional variant for Generation 9.

Diglett’s regional is a tall version of the classic Diglett, turned a hue of blue and with clouds surrounding the top of his body where his face is. Next to the design is some text that reads “strength of geyser’s,” which has fans thinking that this variation of Diglett could be a water-type Pokémon.

Okay, this is a Pokemon Scarlet Violet leak (rumor) that I actually want to be true. A Ground/Water type Diglett based off of a geyser? Absolutely, 10/10 love this for Pokemon SV pic.twitter.com/F24gzhA30u — Theo | Fuecoco Stan (@Theoleon_324) April 28, 2022

Spritzee’s version is a bit harder to pin down on what type it might be. The color palette is red, white, yellow, and black with a purple hue to it. The eyes have a similar look to them but are more half-oval shaped than Spritzee’s fully oval eyes. The design attached to the eye on the redesigned model is on the left instead of on the right.

With all leaks, and especially those released so early in the year, fans should take them with a grain of salt. In the past, there have been some leaks that have proven to be real, but many of them are proven real far closer to the release date than these. While it is always possible that the redesigns could be real, it is far more likely that they are fake and fan-created.