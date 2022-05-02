Are the Gen 9 Oddish and Gloom regional leaks real?

Some images have been floating around Twitter with some new regionals in the new Gen 9 lineup of Pokémon that will be released with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Oddish and Gloom regional variants are the subjects of the first leak for the new games.

Originating on 4chan, images of regional versions of Oddish and Gloom have been making the rounds on Twitter, and many fans are wondering if the leaks are real. As with nearly all Pokémon leaks, fans should be skeptical about the validity of it, especially ones that crop up before a release date is even published.

Here's the regional form of Bloom, following the regional Oddish leak. The author of this leak says that it won't evolve into Vileplume but only into a regional Bellossom and into a new Pokémon using a special berry! It looks so good, I wish it's real! pic.twitter.com/UAScPiQ93s — Expert Decidueye (@ExpertDecidueye) May 1, 2022

For these specific leaks, they’ve already been contested by a Twitter account that claims to be the original artist for the regional versions of these Pokémon. No additional proof was given that this user actually was the creator of these Pokémon, but most people are labeling them as fake with or without someone admitting to it. It isn’t clear whether the Twitter account claiming to have made the regionals is actually the person who made them.

Been a while since this last leak I’ve made was a lot more detailed. Hate to break it to everyone but pineapple Oddish is fake. Be on the watch for more scarlet herrings 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Yw4U6VLsxT — The Scarlet Herring (@scarlet_herring) May 1, 2022

For now, fans will have to decide if they believe that the leaks are real. While there have been leaks in the past that have proven to be true, they are never a sure thing. Those who are looking forward to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet should view leaks with a skeptical eye leading up to the release of the game later this year.