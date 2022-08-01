New Pokémon Presents coming this week, featuring news on Scarlet and Violet

A new Pokémon Presents presentation is set for Aug. 3, promising new information on “Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,” the latest mainline iterations in the long-running franchise.

The new video will premiere this Wednesday at 8am CT, so it will be an exciting start to the day for many Pokémon fans all over the world. This will likely feature a bigger look at Scarlet and Violet, including potential peeks at evolutions for the game’s starters.

‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022 at 2:00 p.m. BST for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokemonScarletViolet!



🔔 https://t.co/shV5ZNzEzm pic.twitter.com/5CZyOe09Qy — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) August 1, 2022

More information about various Pokémon mobile titles like Pokémon GO, Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Shuffle, Pokémon Quest, and more could make appearances during the demonstration.

But the focus will undoubtedly be on Scarlet and Violet, the highly anticipated sequels. Little has been revealed about the upcoming titles thus far, so The Pokémon Company will be looking to focus on the new games ahead of their launch later this year.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to release on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.