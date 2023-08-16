New Pokémon merch includes fresh take on 1831 block print, new sleeves, and deck boxes

The Pokémon online store received an update today, according to a post on the official Pokémon Twitter account. The store now features a myriad of new products, including colorful and expressive TCG gear.

One of the designs is called “Rayquaza Among the Stars,” which you can get as card sleeves or as a box to hold your deck. Or you can opt for the “Great Wave Pikachu & Friends” playmat, which intricately adds Pokémon to the beloved 1831 block print made by Hokusai, The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

A new wave of TCG Accessories has hit Pokémon Center!

🌊🏄 Great Wave Pikachu & Friends

🔥🧚 Rapidash Flames & Fairies

⚡💥 Luxray Limitless Lightning

🐉🌟 Rayquaza Among the Stars



🔗https://t.co/OqEjM65JPC



Take a closer look at some of the art featured in these sets below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2FBdqcaHDb — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 16, 2023

If you’re looking to expand your deck—or want some cards to go with the new merch—the store offers a variety of options for booster packs. The most cost-efficient deal available is the Pokémon TCG: Collector Chest, which offers six booster packs, foil cards of each of the Gen IX starters, and a mini portfolio to carry your cards, all inside of a lunchbox-style carrying case. If you want something cheaper, there’s the two booster pack bundle that includes a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.

Related: Prison employee in uniform arrested for allegedly stealing $200 worth of Pokémon cards

Even if you’re not a TCG player, the Pokémon store still has you covered. Rest your head on a Pikachu Squishmallow or collect plushies like Armarouge and Wiglett. For those going back to school this year, the store also offers a Pikachu pencil case and a 2024 calendar highlighting iconic Pokémon attacks. And if you haven’t already, the online store offers pre-orders for physical copies of Detective Pikachu Returns, which is set to launch in early October 2023.

This is an excellent opportunity to expand your deck, or collect new merch to show off at work, school, or home.

About the author