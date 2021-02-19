New Max Raid Battle event on Pokémon Day features Gigantamax Pikachu

The Pokémon Day festivities continue to pile up, with Gigantamax Pikachu ready to stomp into the party with a new Max Raid Battle Event in Pokémon Sword and Shield, The Pokémon Company announced today.

First reported by Serebii.net, the electrifying Max Raid will run through the Pokémon Day weekend from Feb. 26 to 28. Should 1 million raids be beaten, players who fell the beast will obtain 100 Armorite and Dynite Ore each, with the gifts distributed later on from March 2 to March 15.

If you are looking for some battle music to prep for the raid, The Pokémon Company recently announced a virtual concert with American rapper Post Malone, scheduled to start Feb. 27 at 6pm CT.

The Pikachu love continues even when it’s not giant and looking to crush everything in its path. Remember to grab your singing Pikachu via Mystery Gift on Feb. 25, and you might be able to train it enough to fight against its big brother.