New Japanese Pokémon TCG set Rebellious Clash revealed

Japan’s next big Pokémon TCG Expansion, Rebellious Clash, has been revealed and follows the release of VMAX rising a few weeks ago.

It is the third set in the Pokémon Sword and Shield collection and features a bunch of new Pokemon cards, including Toxtricity VMAX and Dragapult VMAX, which are sure to take competitive by storm when they come out in the west.

By looks of it, the new expansion set is focusing more on Psychic and Lighting-type Pokémon this time around. Japan is also getting a few new starter set decks featuring the first Grimmsnarl and Charizard VMAX cards, so there is a lot to get excited about.

The folks over at Serebii have already put together a list of all the known collectible cards so far, which is set to release on March. 6. For folks over in the West, however, we won’t see any of these cards for a long time.

Like with most western releases, new sets in the US and EU are usually a mix of cards from multiple releases throughout the Japanese calendar, so our expansion set could be a mix of VMAX Rising and Rebellious Clash.