Bigger is better: New Dunsparce and Primeape evolutions drop in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

Whenever an older Pokémon gets a new evolution or form it sparks a lot of interest in both that species and the updated lore surrounding them. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is giving fans a lot of new ways to experience some older Pokémon, with two methods being evolutions for Dunsparce and Primeape.

Both Pokémon are in drastic need of some help, at least from a competitive standpoint since they have never been particularly strong compared to a majority of other Pokémon in the game—even taking into account potential utility. Now it looks like both might have a chance at reaching new heights, though it is too bad Primeape had to die for that to happen.

Primeape’s new evolution is called Annihilape and it looks like what would happen if the Fighting-type boxer either died or became a spiritual monk. It turns into a Fighting/Ghost-type and retains some of its same looks, though the bracers it wears are damaged and its fur has elongated to the point it can float like wisps.

As for Dunsparce, it evolves into Dudunsparce, which seems to be a pun on the fact it is basically just doubled in size and even retained its pure Normal typing. This doesn’t appear to be the only gimmick this particular evolution has, as earlier leaks hint at it having a second form that will split it into multiple segments—though no details about that specific mechanic have been shown yet.

This actually rounds out the quartet of cross-gen evolutions that have been added in Gen 9, joining Bisharp’s new Kingambit and Girafarig’s Farigiraf. It also doesn’t take into account the altered versions of older Pokémon that will be roaming Paldea, whether they be Paradox Pokémon or the oddities known as Convergent Species.