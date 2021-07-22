New Dragon-type Pokémon TCG V Battle Decks announced, feature Rayquaza V and Noivern V

The Pokémon Company is preparing the community for some high-flying TCG action by introducing two new V Battle Decks that will be released slightly after the upcoming Evolving Skies expansion.

Evolving Skies releases on Aug. 27 and will reintroduce Dragon-type Pokémon as their own typing, bringing it back just in time to flood the meta with powerful cards like Rayquaza VMAX.

To coincide with the draconic return, TPC has shared two new V Battle Decks that will feature a variant of Rayquaza V and Noivern V, which will be released on Oct. 8. Typically, these decks will carry vastly different cards and showcase different playstyles available with some of the newer support being released.

Both decks will include the standard 60-card deck, a rule book, a playmat, damage counters, a coin, a deck box, and more to help players get right into the action.

Like previous V Battle products, there will also be a bundled “Rayquaza vs Noivern” version that will include both decks and some accessories, along with eight additional Trainer cards, two of which will be foil.

As for the “boss” cards of each deck, the Noivern V artwork is new, while Rayquaza V’s artwork is from a Japanese exclusive promo card, according to PokeBeach. We should be getting a full card list for Evolving Skies soon, too.