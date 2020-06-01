New details on Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC will be revealed tomorrow

The Pokémon Company will finally provide new details about the upcoming Sword and Shield DLC, The Isle of Armor, in a special announcement tomorrow.

The announcement will start at 8am CT on June 2. Not much is known about what it will entail, however. It’s only clear at this time that news about the DLC will be released.

Since fans don’t know much about the DLC other than where it’s located and that it’s expected to release sometime this month, Pokémon trainers could finally get a release date for The Isle of Armor. Other details could be revealed about what trainers can expect to find and do in the new area.

The DLC is also expected to bring 100 returning Pokémon to Sword and Shield as well as some new ones. This includes the evolution of Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, before Galarian Slowking joins the games in the second DLC later this year.

Other than that, though, fans will just have to wait to see what news The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have in store. The DLC could even follow the Super Smash Bros. approach with an end screen saying that it’s launching “today” after the announcement happens.