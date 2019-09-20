More Pokémon confirmed for Sword and Shield through new Dynamax Camera feature

Additional Pokémon from previous generations are set to join Sword and Shield, according to a new feature on the Pokémon website.
The Dynamax Camera feature allows fans to upload photos to their smartphones and add Dynamax-variant Pokémon to the background.
Some of these new Pokémon include Aegislash, Ribombee, and all of their previous evolutions. Serebii has a complete list of all of the Pokémon that have been shown off through the Dynamax Camera so far.
Dynamaxing is a new feature in Sword and Shield that allows you to turn your favorite Pokémon into gigantic Godzilla-like beasts. The smartphone app is just a free way for fans to hype themselves up ahead of the game’s release.
Pokémon Sword and Shield will become available worldwide on Nov. 15.