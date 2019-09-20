More Pokémon confirmed for Sword and Shield through new Dynamax Camera feature

Additional Pokémon from previous generations are set to join Sword and Shield, according to a new feature on the Pokémon website.

The Dynamax Camera feature allows fans to upload photos to their smartphones and add Dynamax-variant Pokémon to the background.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Update: More Pokémon have been confirmed for Pokémon Sword & Shield through The Pokémon Company’s new Dynamax Camera website. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT

Some of these new Pokémon include Aegislash, Ribombee, and all of their previous evolutions. Serebii has a complete list of all of the Pokémon that have been shown off through the Dynamax Camera so far.

Dynamaxing is a new feature in Sword and Shield that allows you to turn your favorite Pokémon into gigantic Godzilla-like beasts. The smartphone app is just a free way for fans to hype themselves up ahead of the game’s release.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will become available worldwide on Nov. 15.