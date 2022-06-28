More Go Fest content, Ultra Unlocks, and the Pokémon Go Anniversary event unveiled for July

Get ready for another month in the Season of Go.

Niantic has detailed some of the content coming to Pokémon Go throughout July, including a special Pokémon Go Anniversary event and the return of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres to five-star raids.

We already got confirmation that July’s Community Day would feature Starly, but now we know that the Pokémon Go Anniversary event will run from July 6 to 12, with more details to be shared next week. Additionally, a mystery event is scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 2 and it will be revealed later in July.

Niantic is also reminding players that Go Fest: Berlin, July 1 to 3, and Go Fest: Seattle, July 22 to 25, are both taking place as additional Go Fest events in July. This will provide players around the world with some additional content like Global Challenges, which will help achieve more Ultra Unlock bonuses that could play into future events.

The majority of the monthly five-star and Mega Raid content is just cycling through returning Pokémon, while a new set of Spotlight Hours is set to run every Tuesday from 6 to 7pm local time with one featured Pokémon and some bonuses. Here is a full list for all three of those rotations.

Pokémon Go July five-star and Mega Raid rotation

July 1 to 7 Articuno and Mega Charizard X

July 7 to 14: Zapdos and Mega Charizard Y

July 14 to 22: Moltres and Mega Pidgeot

July 22 to 31: Dialga and Mega Gengar

Pokémon Go July Raid Hour schedule (Wednesdays from 6 to 7pm local time)

July 6: Articuno

July 13: Zapdos

July 20: Moltres

July 27: Dialga

Pokémon Go July Spotlight Hour schedule (Tuesdays from 6 to 7pm local time)

July 5: Ledyba | Double XP for catching Pokémon

July 12: Machop | Double Candy for catching Pokémon

July 19: Staryu | Double Candy for transferring Pokémon

July 26: Meditite | Double XP for evolving Pokémon

And starting on July 1, the Research Breakthrough encounter will swap to Lickitung, giving players more chances to encounter the Normal-type and Shiny hunt it.