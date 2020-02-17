Milcery leaves Pokémon Sword and Shield boosted raids while Gigantamax Kingler, Grimmsnarl, Orbeetle, Hatterene, and Toxtricity remain until March 9

Times are changing in Pokémon Sword and Shield with the Pokémon featured in the Wild Area Event decreasing.

Special Milcery, that could originally evolve into any flavor and style of Gigantamax Alcremie that you wanted, is no longer a part of the Wild Area Events.

The Milcrey was also the only way you could get the Star Sweet and Ribbon Sweets needed to evolve into unique flavors and currently, there is no other way to get them at this point in time unless Game Freak brings the raids back in the future.

Gigantamax raids featuring Kingler, Grimmsnarl, Orbeetle, Hatterene, and Toxtricity remain, however, for a limited time only and will cease to spawn so frequently from March. 9. This will likely see a new rotation of Gigantamax Pokémon appear sometime after the cut off date.

Game Freak has been cycling the many Gigantamax Pokémon in raids for months now, giving trainers ample amount of time to collect their favorites and there is still the potential of more to come in the future.