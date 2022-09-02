Mew, Rayquaza map, and big balance patch now flying high in Pokemon UNITE

The next big Pokémon UNITE update is now live, bringing with it the second part of the game’s 1st Anniversary event, a brand new map for Standard and Ranked matches, and Mew as a playable Pokémon.

Mew is a unique Pokémon compared to the rest of UNITE’s roster, as it has more than the standard six moves in its rotation, giving it a lot of utility in using attacks that other Pokémon already have access to—along with a few additional tricks too.

Mew is just the first Pokémon being added this month too, with Dodrio joining the game on Sept. 16 and Scizor entering the action on Sept. 29. Players can also unlock Mew for free by completing Mew’s Mural Challenge and collecting six mural fragments.

Theia Sky Ruins is bringing players from Aeos Island high into the sky for a brand new experience in Ranked and Standard UNITE battles for the first time since the game launched last July.

Not only do aspects of the map’s layout itself change compared to other maps in the game, Theia Sky Ruins also changes out the wild Pokémon and objectives too. This includes Zapdos making way for Rayquaza as the final objective, with players who defeat it gaining a temporary shield that increases attack power and makes goal-scoring attempts unblockable, but not instant.

The smaller objectives have also been swapped out, though Regieleki in the top lane will play the same role as Rotom did prior to this update. However, instead of a single objective on the bottom lane, players will see Regirock, Regice, or Registeel will appear at random each time the spawn timer resets—each with their own unique bonus to give teams who defeat them.

There is also a sizable patch to go alongside this update, which includes reworks for Mr. Mime, nerfs to powerful Pokémon like Dragonite and Tyranitar, and plenty of changes to various systems. Players can now select to play without Boost Emblems, unlock more custom loadout slots for them, and more.

Related: Full notes and updates for Pokémon UNITE Patch 1.7.1.2

Unite Moves will now also give players specific boosts based on which class their Pokémon is considered, such as a Defenders getting a strong shield and speed boost.

Don’t forget there is more content coming down the line too, including the Legacy Trainer Showdown! This is a new game mode available from Sept. 9 to Oct. 7 that will let players battle characters from the main Pokémon games and anime like Leon, Cynthia, Korrina, Raihan, and Green.