Mega Scizor, Vikavolt, and new Ultra Unlock bonuses are coming to Pokémon Go’s Bug Out! event

Get ready for Go Fest: Sapporo's Global Challenge if you want to get the bonuses.

The bugs are back in town and they are bringing some new friends as the Bug Out! event returns to Pokémon Go from Aug. 10 to 16. And that isn’t all. Niantic has also announced new Ultra Unlock bonuses tied to Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo, which can modify both the Bug Out! and Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day events later this month.

For the Bug Out! event, Mega Scizor is making its Pokémon Go debut as the latest Mega Evolved Pokémon joining the Mega Raid rotation. Additionally, Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt are going to be appearing for the first time too, and include a unique evolution mechanic involving Lure Modules.

Throughout the event, Bug-type Pokémon will be more likely to spawn in the wild and appear in raids. A new Collection Challenge and event bonuses will also be included, such as double XP for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Genesect with the Chill Drive will be appearing in five-star raids throughout the event, too.

A special group bonus will also be live for players who raid together during the Bug Out! event. If three or more trainers join an in-person Raid Battle, even more of a certain wild Bug-type Pokémon will appear for 15 minutes in a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid.

Here is a full list of potentially boosted spawns for those featured raids.

Aug. 10: Wurmple

Aug. 11: Caterpie

Aug. 12: Spinarak

Aug. 13: Venipede

Aug. 14: Kricketot

Aug. 15: Weedle

Aug. 16: Ledyba All of these encounters can be Shiny



As for the Go Fest: Sapporo tie-in, players attending the event or playing Pokémon Go from home can attempt to complete a new Global Challenge between Aug. 5 and 7. This will change the Bug Out! and Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day events into Ultra Unlock variants with more content available.

Here is what players can unlock via that Global Challenge:

Double capture Stardust for the duration of Go Fest: Sapporo after the challenge is complete.

Ultra Unlock: Bug Out! event upgrade from Aug. 10 to 16, with yet-to-be-announced bonuses.

Ultra Unlock: Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day on Aug. 13 with a bonus Collection Challenge and new encounters.

Additional details about this Global Challenge and Ultra Unlock bonuses will be shared in the near future.