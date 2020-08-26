Mega Bracelet avatar items available now in Pokémon Go to celebrate Mega Evolutions

With Mega Evolutions arriving in Pokémon Go soon, trainers will be able to customize their avatar with items inspired by Mega Bracelets.

In the Pokémon video game series, trainers wear Mega Bracelets to help their Pokémon Mega Evolve along with a Mega Stone. But in Pokémon Go, only Mega Energy is required.

You can see Brendan and May using a basic design of a Mega Bracelet in the Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire animated trailer. In the series, Brendan and May also wear a Mega Cuff and a Mega Charm.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Players can use the avatar item, but they won’t influence Mega Evolutions. Pokémon can Mega Evolve by using Mega Energy acquired from raid battles.

Mega Energy works similar to Candy. Each Pokémon have its own specifc Mega Energy, so the avatar cosmetics will only express your love for Mega Evolutions.

Mega Evolved Pokémon can only be found in Mega Raids and via Special Research tasks for now. The first four Mega Evolutions added to Pokémon Go are Mega Venusaur, Mega Blastoise, Mega Charizard X, and Mega Beedrill.