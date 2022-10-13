Mega Banette leads the haunting return of Pokémon Go’s Halloween event

It is time to return to the haunting themes of the spooky season in Pokémon Go. Niantic is bringing the annual Halloween event back for a two-part spectacle of frights.

From Oct. 20 to 27, players will experience Part I of Halloween Event 2022, which will introduce Mega Banette to the game for the first time through Mega Raids. In addition, Shiny Galarian Yamask and Shiny Noibat will be obtainable for the first time, with the latter having increased Shiny odds when hatched from seven-kilometer Eggs.

A set of Special Research will run throughout the event with Halloween-themed research tasks to complete. There will also be a set of $1 and $5 Timed Research tickets available to purchase that will give boosted encounters with Yamask and increased Candy bonuses, additional Halloween-themed tasks, and an avatar item, respectively.

Image via Niantic

The usual spooks and specters will be appearing in increased wild encounters and raids too, headlined by Giratina, Phantump, Absol, and more. There are also plenty of event bonuses.

Here is a full list of all of the encounters and event bonuses that will be available during the event—though there might be a few surprises, too.

All Pokémon Go Halloween Event 2022 Part I encounters

Wild encounters Zubat, Gastly, Haunter, Spinarak, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Sableye, Shuppet, Dusclops, Absol, Drifloon, Yamask, Golett, Phantump, Pumpkaboo

Raids One-star: Sableye, Purrloin, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump Three-star: Gengar, Umbreon, Drifblim, Drapion Five-star: Giratina (Altered Forme) Mega: Mega Banette

Event Eggs (7km) Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Golett, Noibat

Field Research encounters Shuppet, Duskull, Yamask, Galarian Yamask, Phantump Can earn Mega Energy for Gengar and Absol by completing



All Pokémon Go Halloween Event 2022 Part I bonuses