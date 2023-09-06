McDonald’s Pokémon TCG 2023 promo is finally about to go live in the US

A month of waiting is about to pay off with the McDonald’s Pokémon TCG 2023 promotional campaign set to go live on Sept. 12 in the United States after slowly rolling out in Europe last month.

This is another entry in the partnership between McDonald’s and The Pokémon Company where the fast food giant includes special packs of the Pokémon TCG in Happy Meals for a time. Participating locations will have this promotion available from Sept. 12 until Oct. 16, according to dates obtained by PokéBeach.

That is a full five-week run for the 2023 promotion, which will feature 14 reprinted cards from the Scarlet and Violet base set along with a Pikachu card from Paldea Evolved. Each Happy Meal purchase will come with a four-card booster pack that includes one holo and a Pokémon-themed toy too.

Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Cetitan, and Klawf can all be pulled in the confetti holofoil rarity recent McDonald’s promos—though this year they will also have holographic card borders too.

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Cetoddle

Cetitan

Pikachu

Pawmi

Kilowattrel

Flittle

Sandaconda

Klawf

Blissey

Tandemaus

Cyclizar

Kirlia

This is the first McDonald’s promotion for Scarlet and Violet era of Pokémon and the supply vs demand of the current Pokémon TCG is in a solid spot.

This means if you want to get some of the packs for yourself, you likely won’t have much trouble this time compared to years past—especially with how cheap the promo cards typically end up being on the secondhand market.

If you don’t want to go out and grab a Happy Meal for yourself, you can simply wait until the packs get listed on eBay and TCGPlayer.

After an initial spike, most of the McDonald’s packs from the last few years have settled in the $2 to $4 range and basically every promo card is going for under $2 individually, making it easy to get a full set if you want it.

