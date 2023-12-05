Mateo doesn’t appear at the end of every Pokémon Go Route—and we aren’t surprised

Routes have seen a rocky start in Pokémon Go, and it has not been going better since their launch. Niantic’s review process is being questioned by players as bug are still rampant, and Mateo’s event is no exception.

Mateo is a new NPC introduced to players in the event which launched on Dec. 5. He says that people can encounter him after completing Routes for rewards—but players are starting to complete Routes, and are disappointed to find Mateo is nowhere to be found after doing them.

This adorable face should welcome you after your efforts. Screenshot via Niantic

Players have been complaining about the issue all over social media since the event started. In a Reddit thread, one user noted the bug can be fixed by restarting the game after the update rolled out. Others suggest to tap the end point of the Route to trigger his encounter, but it’s unclear what actually works to make him appear.

Some players aren’t even sure that people are supposed to be able to meet him automatically after completing a Route either, but rather the encounter is a random occurrence.

The issue is so prevalent that no one knows how encounters with Mateo are set up in Pokémon Go, as Niantic has yet to respond to the community’s reaction. Those issues, however, were pretty expected, as players seem worn out by how Routes are made in the game.

A similar bug plagued them when they were introduced in Pokémon Go this summer. Players weren’t getting the Zygarde Cells they were supposed to be rewarded for completing Routes. Sometimes, they would disappear without them being able to tap on them first.

Niantic made some adjustments in September, but players still encountered those bugs. The same thing now seems to affect the encounter of Mateo, and players have been reporting simultaneous bugs for both rewards when they completed Routes on Dec. 5. They might get more information from Niantic’s support over the next few days.