Luminous Legends X and Y, bug fixes, and more found in Pokémon Go version 0.205.1 datamine

It looks like Xerneas and Yveltal might be making an appearance soon.

Pokémon Go version 0.205.1 has been pushed live, which means that multiple bugs have been fixed and other features of the game have gotten some updates.

Behind the scenes, new details for an event called Luminous X/Y have also been found by datamining group PokéMiners, along with bonus texts, quest updates, and a new badge for AR scans.

No specific details about the Luminous X/Y are included in the update, but based on the name and how deep into generation six content Niantic is right now, it will likely have something to do with both Xerneas and Yveltal, the Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon X and Y versions.

It also looks like each Pokémon will have their own set of Special Research, which will be seven steps and likely end with an encounter for the Fairy and Dark/Flying-type Legendaries. These Research quest lines are named Luminous Legends X and Luminous Legends Y, respectively.

That is the only major piece of info that was pushed behind the scenes, but a new badge has been added to the texts for AR Scanning called Scanner, along with additional texts for the current available scans too.

PokéMiners also note that the XP Bonus that is mentioned in the text, which lists a 20,000 XP increase, is likely part of the canceled Friendship Day hourly bonus that was replaced ahead of the event, which runs on April 24.

Version 0.205.1 also resolves multiple bugs, including the Sylveon evolution cost taking Candy when it isn’t available yet and Pokémon nicknames not resetting to default species names when removed.