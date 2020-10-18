Legendary Pokémon encountered in Sword and Shield’s Dynamax Adventures have 100-percent catch rate

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s next DLC, The Crown Tundra is set to release on Oct. 22, and with it will come the return of nearly every Legendary Pokémon to ever be featured in the Pokémon franchise.

These Legendary Pokémon will mostly be found as part of the new Max Raid Battle mode called Dynamax Adventures, which will have four players (or a player and NPC characters) venturing into a trial of sorts.

More details about Dynamax Adventures were shared on today’s episode of the Japanese variety show Pokénchi, including just how the new style of raids would work.

Screengrab via Nintendo

According to the demonstration and what we have seen in prior short clips, Dynamax Adventures will have the group of players entering a dungeon where they can choose their path. At each turn, they will need to battle a Dynamax Pokémon in a typical raid battle, with damage, PP usage, and status effects carrying over throughout each run.

Following each successful battle, players can select one of several given paths that will give vague details about what the next challenge will be, with each battle getting progressively more difficult as you get deeper into the dungeon.

Players will be able to heal their Pokémon thanks to NPC characters that you can encounter underground or by using various berries that they find on each path, but it doesn’t look like other items will be featured. And as we already learned, players will be using a set of rental Pokémon rather than their own party members when embarking on a Dynamax Adventure.

In total, it looks like players will need to complete three normal Dynamax Pokémon to reach the end of a run, where they will encounter a Legendary Pokémon as the final challenge.

The best part is, if you can successfully defeat whatever legend decides to stand in your way, it will have a 100-percent catch rate regardless of which Poké Ball you decide to throw. That means you can stress more about actually beating the Legendary goal and less about if you will actually capture it to cap off your Dynamax Adventure, though you can only catch one per run.

There will also be an Endless Dynamax Adventure mode, which will let you keep going until you and your party actually lose a battle.

More details such as how to encounter each Legendary Pokémon and just how the difficulty scales in Dynamax Adventures will be revealed closer to The Crown Tundra’s release on Oct. 22.