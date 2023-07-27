Legendary anime artist taps into Pokémon Worlds 2023 through promotional video

Director and key animator of the hit anime series Chainsaw Man, Ryû Nakayama, was confirmed on July 27 via Twitter to have played an integral role in the production of the Pokémon Worlds 2023 animated promotional video.

Heading into the Pokémon World Championship 2023, an animated promotional video was released, featuring work from multiple studios like CoMix Wave Films and Your Name. Called “Challenge to the World,” the video was directed by Asuka Dokai. Working on the layout for a variety of sequences in the animated commercial was illustrator and director Ryû Nakayama, most notably known for his work on the hit anime series Chainsaw Man.

Worlds is the highlight of Pokémon competitive play, featuring the best players from around the globe. It only makes sense that The Pokémon Company tapped into top talent like Nakayama from the anime industry. Nakayama is most often known for his work on Chainsaw Man but has also worked on other anime hits like One Punch Man, Kill la Kill, Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mision, and Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Four games are featured at Pokémon Worlds: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, and TCG. The championship is getting held in Yokohama, Japan while a variety of other Pokémon events and activities are taking place throughout the city.

Fans can watch the 2023 Pokémon World Championship from Aug. 11 to 13 on Twitch.

