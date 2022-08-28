2023 Pokémon World Championships: Locations, dates, and more

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships just wrapped up, and the Pokémon community is already gearing up for next season’s competition. Tournaments are starting soon, and the 2023 Worlds location has already been revealed, motivating players even more.
The Pokémon World Championships is the culmination of the Pokémon Championship Series, where the top competitors in the TCG, VGC, Pokken, and UNITE compete to become the champion. Regionals are held throughout the year for players to compete for points in hopes of qualifying for Worlds. Here is everything we know about the Pokémon Championship Series going into next season.
Pokémon Championship Series 2023 schedule
Pokémon players were shocked that the 2023 season is starting in September, just a month after Worlds 2022. Here are all of the North American regionals coming in the 2023 season:
|Date
|Location
|Game(s)
|Sept. 16 to 18, 2022
|Baltimore Regional Championships
Baltimore Convention Center1 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201, USA
| Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2022
|Peoria Regional Championships
Peoria Civic Center
201 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61602
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Oct. 14 to 16, 2022
|Salt Lake City Regional Championships
Salt Palace Convention Center
100 S W Temple St
Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Dec. 2 to 4, 2022
|Toronto Regional Championships
The Enercare Centre
100 Princes’ Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Dec. 16 to 18, 2022
|Arlington Regional Championships
Arlington Convention Center
1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Jan. 6 to 8, 2023
|San Diego Regional Championships
San Diego Convention Center
111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|Feb. 3 to 5, 2023
|Florida Regional Championships
Orange County Convention Center
9400 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|Feb. 24 to 26, 2023
|Knoxville Regional Championships
Knoxville Convention Center
701 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|March 10 to 12, 2023
|Vancouver Regional Championships
Vancouver Convention Center
1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|March 24 to 26, 2023
|Charlotte Regional Championships
Charlotte Convention Center
501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|March 31 to April 2, 2023
|Fort Wayne Regional Championships
The Grand Wayne Convention Center
120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|May 5 to 7, 2023
|Portland Regional Championships
Oregon Convention Center
777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|May 19 to 21, 2023
|Hartford Regional Championships
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|June 16 to 18, 2023
|Wisconsin Regional Championships
The Wisconsin Center
400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203, USA
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
Europe also revealed its regional schedule:
|Date
|Location
|Game(s)
|Sept. 17 to 18, 2022
|Bilbao Special Event
Bilbao Exhibition Centre
Azkue Kalea, 1, 48902 Barakaldo, Bizkaia, Spain
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Oct. 22 to 23, 2022
|Lille Regional Championships
Lille Grand Palais
1 Bd des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Nov. 12 to 13, 2022
|Warsaw Regional Championships
Expo XXI
Ignacego Prądzyńskiego 12/14, 01-222 Warsaw, Poland
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Dec. 3 to 4, 2022
|Stuttgart Regional Championships
ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart
Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart, Germany
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
|Jan. 21 to 22, 2023
|Liverpool Regional Championships
ACC Liverpool
King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St, Liverpool L3 4FP, UK
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|Feb. 25 to 26, 2023
|Bochum Regional Championships
RuhrCongress Bochum
Stadionring 20, 44791 Bochum, Germany
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|March 18 to 19, 2023
|Utrecht Special Event
Jaarbeurs
Jaarbeursplein, 3521 AL Utrecht, Netherlands
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
|May 20 to 21, 2023
|Malmö Regional Championships
MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center
Mässgatan 6, 215 32 Malmö, Sweden
|Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
Note that the VCG doesn’t have regionals until January 2023. For the complete schedule of international regionals, check out the official schedule.
Pokémon World Championship location revealed
During Worlds 2022, Pokémon players were also excited to hear about Worlds 2023. The location of Pokémon Worlds 2023 is Yokohama, Japan. This city is the real-life inspiration for Vermilion City in Pokémon Red & Blue.
Pokémon Worlds 2023 will be the first Worlds held in Japan. Every Worlds except for three have been held in the United States. While the exotic and iconic location has excited some Pokémon players, the location has also been heavily criticized since Japan is very expensive to travel to.
When is Pokémon Worlds 2023?
No official release date has been revealed for Pokémon Worlds 2023 just yet. The exact date and location will be shared with the competitive Pokémon community in January 2023. The Pokémon community has guessed Worlds will be in August like previous competitions, but no official announcement has come for now.