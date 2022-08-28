2023 Pokémon World Championships: Locations, dates, and more

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships just wrapped up, and the Pokémon community is already gearing up for next season’s competition. Tournaments are starting soon, and the 2023 Worlds location has already been revealed, motivating players even more.

The Pokémon World Championships is the culmination of the Pokémon Championship Series, where the top competitors in the TCG, VGC, Pokken, and UNITE compete to become the champion. Regionals are held throughout the year for players to compete for points in hopes of qualifying for Worlds. Here is everything we know about the Pokémon Championship Series going into next season.

Pokémon Championship Series 2023 schedule

Pokémon players were shocked that the 2023 season is starting in September, just a month after Worlds 2022. Here are all of the North American regionals coming in the 2023 season:

Date Location Game(s) Sept. 16 to 18, 2022 Baltimore Regional Championships

Baltimore Convention Center1 W Pratt St

Baltimore, MD 21201, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2022 Peoria Regional Championships

Peoria Civic Center

201 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61602 Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Oct. 14 to 16, 2022 Salt Lake City Regional Championships

Salt Palace Convention Center

100 S W Temple St

Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Dec. 2 to 4, 2022 Toronto Regional Championships

The Enercare Centre

100 Princes’ Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Dec. 16 to 18, 2022 Arlington Regional Championships

Arlington Convention Center

1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Jan. 6 to 8, 2023 San Diego Regional Championships

San Diego Convention Center

111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC Feb. 3 to 5, 2023 Florida Regional Championships

Orange County Convention Center

9400 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC Feb. 24 to 26, 2023 Knoxville Regional Championships

Knoxville Convention Center

701 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC March 10 to 12, 2023 Vancouver Regional Championships

Vancouver Convention Center

1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC March 24 to 26, 2023 Charlotte Regional Championships

Charlotte Convention Center

501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC March 31 to April 2, 2023 Fort Wayne Regional Championships

The Grand Wayne Convention Center

120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC May 5 to 7, 2023 Portland Regional Championships

Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC May 19 to 21, 2023 Hartford Regional Championships

Connecticut Convention Center

100 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC June 16 to 18, 2023 Wisconsin Regional Championships

The Wisconsin Center

400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203, USA Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC

Europe also revealed its regional schedule:

Date Location Game(s) Sept. 17 to 18, 2022 Bilbao Special Event

Bilbao Exhibition Centre

Azkue Kalea, 1, 48902 Barakaldo, Bizkaia, Spain Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Oct. 22 to 23, 2022 Lille Regional Championships

Lille Grand Palais

1 Bd des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Nov. 12 to 13, 2022 Warsaw Regional Championships

Expo XXI

Ignacego Prądzyńskiego 12/14, 01-222 Warsaw, Poland Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Dec. 3 to 4, 2022 Stuttgart Regional Championships

ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart

Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart, Germany Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO Jan. 21 to 22, 2023 Liverpool Regional Championships

ACC Liverpool

King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St, Liverpool L3 4FP, UK Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC Feb. 25 to 26, 2023 Bochum Regional Championships

RuhrCongress Bochum

Stadionring 20, 44791 Bochum, Germany Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC March 18 to 19, 2023 Utrecht Special Event

Jaarbeurs

Jaarbeursplein, 3521 AL Utrecht, Netherlands Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC May 20 to 21, 2023 Malmö Regional Championships

MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center

Mässgatan 6, 215 32 Malmö, Sweden Pokémon TCG

Pokémon GO

VGC

Note that the VCG doesn’t have regionals until January 2023. For the complete schedule of international regionals, check out the official schedule.

Pokémon World Championship location revealed

During Worlds 2022, Pokémon players were also excited to hear about Worlds 2023. The location of Pokémon Worlds 2023 is Yokohama, Japan. This city is the real-life inspiration for Vermilion City in Pokémon Red & Blue.

Pokémon Worlds 2023 will be the first Worlds held in Japan. Every Worlds except for three have been held in the United States. While the exotic and iconic location has excited some Pokémon players, the location has also been heavily criticized since Japan is very expensive to travel to.

When is Pokémon Worlds 2023?

No official release date has been revealed for Pokémon Worlds 2023 just yet. The exact date and location will be shared with the competitive Pokémon community in January 2023. The Pokémon community has guessed Worlds will be in August like previous competitions, but no official announcement has come for now.