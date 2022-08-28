2023 Pokémon World Championships: Locations, dates, and more

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships just wrapped up, and the Pokémon community is already gearing up for next season’s competition. Tournaments are starting soon, and the 2023 Worlds location has already been revealed, motivating players even more.

The Pokémon World Championships is the culmination of the Pokémon Championship Series, where the top competitors in the TCG, VGC, Pokken, and UNITE compete to become the champion. Regionals are held throughout the year for players to compete for points in hopes of qualifying for Worlds. Here is everything we know about the Pokémon Championship Series going into next season.

Pokémon Championship Series 2023 schedule

Pokémon players were shocked that the 2023 season is starting in September, just a month after Worlds 2022. Here are all of the North American regionals coming in the 2023 season:

DateLocationGame(s)
Sept. 16 to 18, 2022Baltimore Regional Championships
Baltimore Convention Center1 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201, USA		 Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2022Peoria Regional Championships
Peoria Civic Center
201 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61602		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Oct. 14 to 16, 2022Salt Lake City Regional Championships
Salt Palace Convention Center
100 S W Temple St
Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Dec. 2 to 4, 2022Toronto Regional Championships
The Enercare Centre
100 Princes’ Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Dec. 16 to 18, 2022Arlington Regional Championships
Arlington Convention Center
1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Jan. 6 to 8, 2023San Diego Regional Championships
San Diego Convention Center
111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
Feb. 3 to 5, 2023Florida Regional Championships
Orange County Convention Center
9400 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
Feb. 24 to 26, 2023Knoxville Regional Championships
Knoxville Convention Center
701 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
March 10 to 12, 2023Vancouver Regional Championships
Vancouver Convention Center
1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
March 24 to 26, 2023Charlotte Regional Championships
Charlotte Convention Center
501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
March 31 to April 2, 2023 Fort Wayne Regional Championships
The Grand Wayne Convention Center 
120 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
May 5 to 7, 2023Portland Regional Championships
Oregon Convention Center
777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
May 19 to 21, 2023Hartford Regional Championships
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
June 16 to 18, 2023Wisconsin Regional Championships
The Wisconsin Center
400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203, USA		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC

Europe also revealed its regional schedule:

DateLocationGame(s)
Sept. 17 to 18, 2022Bilbao Special Event
Bilbao Exhibition Centre
Azkue Kalea, 1, 48902 Barakaldo, Bizkaia, Spain		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Oct. 22 to 23, 2022Lille Regional Championships
Lille Grand Palais
1 Bd des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Nov. 12 to 13, 2022Warsaw Regional Championships
Expo XXI
Ignacego Prądzyńskiego 12/14, 01-222 Warsaw, Poland		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Dec. 3 to 4, 2022Stuttgart Regional Championships
ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart
Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart, Germany		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
Jan. 21 to 22, 2023Liverpool Regional Championships
ACC Liverpool
King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St, Liverpool L3 4FP, UK		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
Feb. 25 to 26, 2023Bochum Regional Championships
RuhrCongress Bochum
Stadionring 20, 44791 Bochum, Germany		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
March 18 to 19, 2023Utrecht Special Event
Jaarbeurs
Jaarbeursplein, 3521 AL Utrecht, Netherlands		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC
May 20 to 21, 2023Malmö Regional Championships
MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center
Mässgatan 6, 215 32 Malmö, Sweden		Pokémon TCG
Pokémon GO
VGC

Note that the VCG doesn’t have regionals until January 2023. For the complete schedule of international regionals, check out the official schedule.

Pokémon World Championship location revealed

During Worlds 2022, Pokémon players were also excited to hear about Worlds 2023. The location of Pokémon Worlds 2023 is Yokohama, Japan. This city is the real-life inspiration for Vermilion City in Pokémon Red & Blue.

Pokémon Worlds 2023 will be the first Worlds held in Japan. Every Worlds except for three have been held in the United States. While the exotic and iconic location has excited some Pokémon players, the location has also been heavily criticized since Japan is very expensive to travel to.

When is Pokémon Worlds 2023?

No official release date has been revealed for Pokémon Worlds 2023 just yet. The exact date and location will be shared with the competitive Pokémon community in January 2023. The Pokémon community has guessed Worlds will be in August like previous competitions, but no official announcement has come for now.