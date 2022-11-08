Lechonk makes a statement with leaked Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution

As previously teased, Lechonk has a big evolution ahead of it as it can become one of two different forms depending on its gender.

In the latest round of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks, an early hint was confirmed as Lechonk’s evolution Oinkologne appears to have two variations.

Each variant has a distinct set of colors, with what appears to be the female form getting darker pink highlights, sharper under-the-eye designs, and a rounded tail. Meanwhile, the male form has more tame pink colors, a three-pronged tail, and a slightly more muscular body type.

It is currently unclear how Lechonk will evolve into Oinkologne or if there are any major differences beyond just the gender variation. However, players will likely find out pretty soon after launch since Lechonk is an early game Pokémon.

