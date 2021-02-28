Leaked images from Pokémon Legends: Arceus suggest new deer species and mounts

While The Pokémon Company has yet to show specific details for the Pokémon franchise’s first open-world game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, new leaks earlier today reportedly showed some features in the upcoming title.

The account Centro Pokémon shared several leaked images showing the shadow of an unidentified deer Pokémon and the character mounting it, as well as other features.

Yes, we're talking about the deer Pokémon icon.



Could it be that those are not just random animal silhouettes?



It seems that you can mount Pokemon at any time, even mid-battle… That's really cool. pic.twitter.com/UlkEQ9bfdQ — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 28, 2021

The shadow hints at a new Pokémon, because it isn’t reminiscent of Stantler’s form, and there’s little chance of it being Sawsbuck.

New Pokémon could be introduced into the game, since it will allow the players to explore Sinnoh in an ancient time. Pokémon that went extinct, for example, could be discovered for the first time by the players.

Other leaked images show interesting new interactions with Pokémon while exploring, such as riding them. It also hints at a Pokémon climbing and flying with the trainer in some form.

Related: Pokémon 25: The Album revealed following the P25 Music Post Malone virtual concert

Leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, though, because the game is still at an early stage of development. Its release is set for early 2022, and its content can change entirely until then.

Many mysteries surround Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Fans can expect pretty much anything for this game, since it breaks the barriers of the previous license games and takes an entirely new direction.

Considering what The Pokémon Company actually revealed, the core battle and capture mechanics of the license will be maintained, but exploring will be taken to another level. The lore will also be completely new.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take place in an ancient time in the Sinnoh region. It will be released some months after Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the remakes of the games released on Nintendo DS over a decade ago.