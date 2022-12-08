Latest Pokémon News: Terrakion takes over Pokémon Go, fans finally get Scarlet and Violet TCG first look

Out with the old and in with the new. It’s a saying that rings true for Pokémon Go players today as Virizion raids, which ran between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 as a part of the Mythic Blade Event, were replaced with Terrakion ones.

On a different note, the first Scarlet and Violet Pokémon TCG cards have been revealed. The announcement also confirmed they’ll be able to Terastallize, and that ex versions are returning.

In other news, Scarlet and Violet players realized just how difficult Rika’s Elite Four interview is to complete if you don’t know the answers, and how many people have failed as a result.

Speaking of those titles and difficulty, one player outlined the optimal playthrough path that covers all three storylines—Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends—in order of level.

Talk about an eventful day!

Image via The Pokémon Company

Terrakion is here, hear it roar!

If Pokémon Go trainers thought they had their hands full with Virizion appearing in Five-Star Raids in the past week, they’ll know true despair when they try to take on Terrakion.

The legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokémon introduced in Generation V will appear in Five-Star Raids from Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10:00 am to Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10:00 am local time. That means you’ll have a week from today!

It’s a part of the Mythic Blade event, which is keeping trainers busy in the first weeks of December as we edge closer to the end of the year.

Terrakion is one of its biggest and baddest challenges.

Image via Niantic

Generation IX TCG cards look mighty spiffy

The first batch of Pokémon TCG cards based on Scarlet and Violet has been revealed. The massive announcement showed the three starters—Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito—as well as Lechonk, Pawmi, Smoliv, and most excitingly, Koraidon and Miraidon.

It also marks the return of ex versions of different cards, which have more HP and stronger attacks than standard ones, and in the case of Gen IX cards, they’ll also have the ability to Terastallize.

If that isn’t massive news on the Pokémon TCG front, then I don’t know what is!

Image via The Pokémon Company

I hate interviews, even when they’re in a video game…

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were surprised that they needed to complete an interview with Rika before being given the green light to face the Elite Four, with her being the first member.

What surprised them even more, though, was the fact it’s actually pretty darn tough if you don’t know the answers, or weren’t paying attention to the cutscenes and dialogue in the game. One player wanted to find out how many others failed to pass the interview, and it turns out, it happened a lot.

“I failed it multiple times. How am I supposed to remember the names of people I beat so easily, or even more so where they live?” said one player.

“I [failed]. They said why I was there, and I said because it was fun. Turns out that telling the truth was the wrong choice and to pass interviews you must lie,” said another.

HOW DID SO MANY OF YOU FAIL THIS I DONT UNDERSTAND — Moot /ムート (@Mootmonthly) December 6, 2022

Thank you, kind stranger

For the first time ever in the history of the franchise, Scarlet and Violet gave players the opportunity to tackle the game their own way without needing to follow a linear story.

Talk about a breath of fresh air!

Rather than following a path with areas being off limits until prerequisites were done, the Gen IX titles had an open-world map and three storylines that could be done in any order, or at the same time.

It created a new kind of problem, though—one that saw players finding themselves too over-leveled or under-leveled relative to where they were up to because they did things at their own pace. Fortunately, one generous player named VivaLaDreamer was kind enough to share the optimal progression path they discovered in their playthrough, and the Pokemon community was certainly thrilled about it.

If you haven’t finished the game yet, or are doing a second or third playthrough, it’ll come in handy!

That just about wraps up another day in the exciting world of Pokémon news.

The weekend is drawing ever so close, and based on what we saw today, there’s plenty to be excited about as we head into it—and if you’re a Pokémon Go player, it’s shaping up to be a busy one!