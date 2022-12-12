Latest Pokémon News: Pokémon Go leak gives Kecleon hint as Scarlet and Violet fans hate on Paldea’s champion

Love and hate collided at the beginning of the week.

Talk about a whirlwind title that goes from one extreme to another. But that’s a pattern Pokémon fans have come to expect from a typical news day. From exciting leaks to savage criticisms—it’s all there.

Let’s start with something positive today.

Pokémon Go leakers have discovered that Kecleon, the chameleon-looking Pokémon introduced all the way back in Generation III, could finally be making its way into the game after fans have demanded it for months.

There’s a reason why, which I’ll explain once we dive into the details.

In other news, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have taken their hatred towards Geeta, the chairwoman of the Pokémon League in Paldea and the top Champion-ranked trainer in the region, to a whole new level by pointing out that characters in the game seem to hate her as much as them.

Maybe being a Champion isn’t all it’s cracked up to be—especially if you’ve lost your edge in battle and aren’t putting up enough of a challenge to appease all the new Champions out there.

On a final note, for a limited time, those who own Scarlet and Violet and have a Nintendo Switch Online account can unlock some cool account icons from the game on their devices.

Buckle up, we’re going in.

It’s about time, Kecleon

PokéMiners have been hard at work digging through Pokémon Go’s code to find snippets of information, and they struck gold after finding a string that refers to a ‘camo’ Pokémon that can go invisible during an encounter.

They’re pretty confident it’s Kecleon, a Pokémon players have been demanding Niantic add in the game for months so they can finally complete that pesky Hoenn Platinum Badge.

If the leakers are correct, it could be happen as soon as next month.

Our 257 teardown is here! We have a slightly different format this time around, and we will announce more details soon regarding this and some other changes here at PokeMiners, but for now, check it out for several new goodies! https://t.co/VKIxHhOTk9 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) December 10, 2022

Nobody likes you, Geeta

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have been hating on Geeta for weeks—mostly because they find her to be a disappointing Champion in the sense that she doesn’t put up much of a fight.

The festering cauldron of hatred towards her has been simmering ever since, and it hit boiling point today after one player pointed out in-game characters seem to hate her as much as players do.

“Most people don’t like Geeta, which is understandable because she is like a complete 180 of most other Champions,” said the original poster.

“She is extremely easy to beat and has no role in the story hence she becomes the most forgettable Champion in the series. But the funniest thing is that the NPCs don’t like her either, which I think is a first for a Champion.”

“Usually, a Champion is beloved by their region,” they added.

“During the gym rematches, the gym leaders all find her demanding and don’t seem to like her that much. Larry seems to outright hate her as a boss. I don’t think we’ve had a game we’re so many of the characters don’t seem to like the champion. I think the only NPC that says good things about her is Nemona.”

It was a sentiment around 6,000 other players agreed with. They even piled on the hatred.

“It’s confirmed that Geeta basically forced the members of the Elite Four to sign on and kind of implied that she strong-armed most, if not all the gym leaders to sign on. If that’s the case then yeah, she’d not be well-liked,” said one player.

“It’s pretty messed up considering that one of the Elite 4 members is literally a child at least half our character’s age,” said another.

Geeta, you’ve got some explaining to do.

Scarlet and Violet icons available for a limited time

So far, Scarlet and Violet who own a Nintendo Switch Online membership have been able to access four different waves of account icons, with each batch only being available for a limited time.

The fifth and final one is now live, and will be available until Thursday, Dec. 15. It includes Gym Leaders and Pokémon, and can be accessed via the Missions & Rewards section in the Nintendo Switch Online app.

Each one will cost you between five and ten Platinum Points, which can be earned for using various online services or as a prize for participating in promotions or tournaments, but they’re worth it!

I chose Fuecoco, and I intend to keep it forever.

And with that, we’ve reached the end of the Pokémon news wrap to kick off the working week.

