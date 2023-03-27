Latest Pokémon News: Hisuian fave to star in Tera Raid as players lock horns over hated gimmick

Pokémon fans with a soft spot for Samurott fans are in for a treat. The Gen V starter is headlining the next Tera Raid Battle Event in Scarlet and Violet, and it kicks off soon.

In other news, the community banded together to finally settle an age-old debate: which gimmick is the worst? They narrowed it down to one—Z-Moves in Sun and Moon. Meanwhile, Pokémon Go players have realized just how far Team Go Rocket Grunts are willing to go to achieve their goals, and it turns out, the villainous bunch are more than happy to cheat.

A Seven-Star Samurott Tera Raid is coming to Scarlet and Violet soon

Another Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle Event featuring a popular starter Pokémon from earlier generations is coming to Scarlet and Violet soon. This time, it’s Samurott from Gen V.

The Unovan Water-type Pokémon will appear in Seven-Star Tera Raids from March 31 to April 2. Those who miss out on catching it the first time around will have another chance via a second leg between April 7 and April 9.

Like other Seven-Star Tera Raid bosses, it will be max level and have additional raid boosts. The good news, however, is it has a rather limited move pool.

It’s official: Pokémon fans hate Z-Moves more than any other gimmick

Pokémon fans have been talking about gameplay gimmicks like Mega Evolutions, Z-Moves, Gigantimax, and Terastallization ever since they were introduced in certain generations, but now they’ve officially decided which one is the worst of the lot: Z-Moves.

The community settled the debate by voting, and at the time of writing this article, more than 4,300 have said Z-Moves, a gimmick introduced in Sun and Moon allowing trainers and Pokémon to combine their wishes and unleash an immensely powerful attack, is the worst.

Dynamax and Gigantamax were a close second, followed by Terastallization and Mega Evolution—the latter of which was widely considered to be the most-liked gimmick of the bunch.

Team Go Rocket grunts are cheating by using impossible moves

Team Go Rocket is the main villain in Pokémon Go. The team’s goal is to invade Pokéstops for resources, and they use Shadow Pokémon, who have doors to their hearts shut artificially, to aid them.

The villainous bunch of goons will use any means necessary to achieve their goals, including cheating. One player learned that the hard way by encountering a Grunt who used Razor Leaf, a Grass-type move, on Blaziken, despite it being a Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon. It was super-effective against the player’s Tyranitar, but it shouldn’t have been possible.

The fact it happened was likely not an intentional feature, but it certainly gave the Pokémon Go community a good laugh. “They are Team Rocket, of course, they would cheat,” was the main takeaway, and they’re not wrong.