Larvitar and Buizel headline July Research Breakthrough and Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go

Niantic revealed July’s Research Breakthrough Encounter and all four Spotlight Hours for Pokémon Go today.

Starting on July 1, players can encounter Larvitar by completing the Research Breakthrough tasks each week.

Don’t forget—GO Fest weekly challenges start July 3! Learn more about what’s happening in #PokemonGO in July. https://t.co/wQmiDBia9R pic.twitter.com/dJW73laJ3n — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 30, 2020

The Rock Skin Pokémon has the potential to become the massively-powerful Tyranitar when trained properly. That makes simply completing seven days of research tasks a worthwhile exchange to capture some Larvitar. To finish the Research Breakthrough, you’ll need to earn a Research Stamp every day for an entire week, completing a seven-day streak that will guarantee you an encounter with a Larvitar. Shiny Larvitar will also be available throughout the month.

As for this month’s Spotlight Hours, it appears that Niantic have decided to permanently combine them with the former Mystery Bonus Hour, giving the small additional monthly content an added boost.

Here are the four dates for July’s Spotlight Hours, including start times and bonuses.

July 7: Taillow and double Candy for transferring Pokémon

July 14: Zubat and double XP for evolving Pokémon

July 21: Oddish and double capture Stardust

July 28: Buizel and double capture XP

The July Raid Rotation should also be revealed soon so trainers can see which Pokémon will be joining Kyurem for the majority of the month in raids outside of special events. You can find more details about Pokémon Go’s July offerings on the game’s official blog.