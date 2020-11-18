Klefki to exclusively appear in France in Pokémon Go

Niantic has finally confirmed when fans will be able to get their hands on Generation Six Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Pokémon from the Kalos region will join the mobile game on Dec. 2, the developer announced today.

To start, only Chespin, Quilladin, Chesnaught, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Fletchling, Fletchinder, Talonflame, Litleo, and Pyroar will be available to all trainers on day one. More Pokemon from the Kalos region will be added later on in 2021, as per usual.

One Pokémon, however, that will also be catchable during this time is Klefki, the Steel-Fairy type Pokémon. But it won’t be available everywhere. Klefki will be a France-exclusive Pokémon, limiting it just to one country for some odd reason.

As such, if you want to add this Pokémon to your collection, you’ll need to go to France and hope you’re lucky enough to find and catch one while you’re there. Klefki is just the latest Pokémon that will require trainers to travel around the world if they want to complete their Pokédex.

Just be sure to ask any friend going to France in the future to catch an extra Klefki for you so they can trade it to you when they get back.