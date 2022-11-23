Just like in real life, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are flunking school to play games

Thanks to this broken game you can skip out on your first day at the Academy.

Nobody wants to spend their time in games getting an education and because of this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have found a sneaky way to skip out on their first day at school.

Thanks to one Reddit user, /u/GalaxyHunter17, no one will need to attend school ever again in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as they have found and shared a way to completely skip The First Day of School quest.

As you kick off your adventure in the game you’re typically required to finish this quest before gaining access to the wider Pokémon world. With this skip, you don’t have to go through the awkward introduction to your teachers and classmates and instead can begin crafting your Pokémon party.

If you didn’t already guess, this is only possible with the help of a glitch—and we all know there is no shortage of those in these games.

How to skip First Day of School quest in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you arrive at Los Platos, don’t head to the gates of Mesagoza, instead, walk to the southwest hugging the cliff face on your way toward South Area 4. Once you’re here, target a Pokémon within the Area and start to battle. This should if done correctly teleport you through to South Area 4 and achieve your goal of truancy.

From this point, you can go through and battle, and catch wild Pokémon, however, you won’t be able to battle any gyms of Team Star Bases as these are locked until your complete your first day at school.

This being the case, you may want to give this glitch a pass, but if not you can find thorough instructions on how to get it done via Pokemon Reddit here.