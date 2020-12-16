Jessie and James will continue spawning in Pokemon Go after the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle crossover event

As part of the Pokémon Go crossover with the newest Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, Team Rocket duo Jessie and James have been appearing in their Meowth balloon again. And now, Niantic has confirmed that the classic pair will continue spawning after the event ends on Dec. 17.

There is no specific reason for them to stick around once their role in the event ends, but their new Shadow Pokémon is probably why Niantic decided to extend their spawn times.

Trainers, Jessie and James' Meowth balloon will continue to appear in Pokémon GO beyond the end of the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle special event on December 17th. We'll be sharing the exact date they'll be leaving in the coming days. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) December 16, 2020

This means after you complete the Special Research tasks in the event with the help of Jessie and James, you won’t miss out on a chance to grab a Shadow Scyther or Shadow Pinsir. All you need to do is beat the duo in battle after clicking on their balloon in the overworld, and save their respective Shadow Pokémon.

You can also still pick up the Jessie and James-style Adventure Outfit for free in the shop until the end of the event on Dec. 17, too.

Niantic will keep fans posted on when Jessie and James will be leaving the game again for who knows how long, but for now, players don’t need to rush their Team Rocket encounters after encountering their Shiny Celebi.