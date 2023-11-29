Japanese God Packs make Pokemon TCG: Shiny Treasures ex look even more valuable

Ahead of its release in Japan on Dec. 1, some lucky Japanese players are already getting their hands on Pokémon TCG Shiny Treasures ex packs and have found one godly discovery.

As discovered by the folks over at Pokébeach on Nov. 28, Japanese players are finding elusive God Packs that house unmatched goodies for those who find them. When opening these packs, players are finding six Shiny cards, three Shiny Super Rare cards, and one Art Rare card in each pack.

Oh, shiny. Image via The Pokémon Company

The chances of getting these packs are incredibly slim, but for those who do, a hoard of rare cards will be theirs to keep. Currently, there is no word on whether the Western release of this set—Paldea Fates—will have God Packs or not. The set is slated to release at the end of January 2024 with a staggered product line heading into March 2024.

This falls in line with some recent releases like the Pokémon 151 collection, which had Demi-God packs. Unlike the massive amount of rares you can get with a God Pack, Demi-God packs gave players three illustrative rare cards, such as the whole Charmander line.

With Shiny Treasures ex starting to roll out, fans are also getting a look at all the different cards that will be on offer with the new set. It’s pretty huge, with over 100 shiny variant cards and I know for a fact I can’t wait for the West to get its version in the new year to add some of them to my own collection.