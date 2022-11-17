It’s super effective? Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Fire starter survives lake slide glitch

Typically in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you don’t need to worry about your non-Water type fighting a Pokémon that’s swimming in some water. A helpful float will deploy upon which your Pokémon can stand and battle any aquatic creatures that come their way.

At least, that’s what’s supposed to happen, most of the time. But sometimes, the game will try to keep your Pokémon on the dry shore from where you threw their Poké Ball and the game’s physics just won’t let them stay on it. That’s what streamer shofu found out today when he tried to send out his Fuecoco against a Surskit perched atop the water of a small pond.

Shofu’s Fuecoco starts out on the shore, as the game clearly believes there’s enough shoreline for Fuecoco to battle from. The game’s physics engine disagrees with that assessment, however. Fuecoco immediately slides down the steep slope of the shore and comes to rest at the bottom of the pond.

Thankfully, the Fire-type doesn’t seem to mind the dip. It seems like getting a Fire-type Pokémon around that much water would be the rough equivalent of hitting them with Surf over and over again, but it seems that since the water here isn’t an attack itself, Fuecoco can swim just fine. It even looks like Fuecoco can carry out a battle from down there, although viewers didn’t get the chance to actually see it happen. Shofu switched out his Pokémon, sending a Tarountula to the bottom of the pond as well before finally settling on Fletchling, a Flying type that hovers in the air instead of resting on the ground when battling.

Having your Pokémon accidentally slide into the water like this shouldn’t have any adverse effect on them. But if you don’t want to make them walk the plank, avoid battle near the water’s edge.