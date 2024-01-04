Is Shiny Cutiefly in Pokémon Go?

Cutiefly fluttered into the world of Pokémon Go in 2023, alongside its evolved form Ribombee, during the Spring event. This cute Fairy and Bug-type Pokémon caught the attention of many players, including Shiny hunters.

Getting all the Shiny Pokémon in the game is a challenge of its own as they have significantly lower encounter rates. During Cutiefly’s initial Pokémon Go release, trainers had to settle for its regular version, but that changed with the Pokémon Go’s Dazzling Dream event.

Can you get Shiny Cutiefly in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Shiny Cutiefly is in Pokémon Go. Niantic released its Shiny form during the Dazzling Dream event in January 2024, almost one year after its initial release.

This release schedule is generally the norm for Niantic as the developer prefers releasing Shiny versions of Pokémon during separate events.

The Dazzling Dream event is the place to be to get a Shiny Cutiefly. Image via Niantic

How to catch a Shiny Cutiefly in Pokémon Go

To catch a Shiny Cutiefly in Pokémon Go, you’ll need to get as many encounters as possible with it. Cutiefly will appear more often in the wild during the Dazzling Dream event, allowing players to get frequent encounters with the Pokémon, increasing their chances of finding a Cutiefly Shiny.

Additionally, you can get Cutiefly encounters from Field Research tasks during the Dazzling Dream event. It can also hatch from eggs.

Your odds of finding a Shiny Cutiefly are likely to decrease after the Dazzling Dream event, though, as it won’t have a boosted spawn rate for a while after that.

How to get a Shiny Ribombee in Pokémon Go

You’ll need to evolve a Shiny Cutiefly to get a Shiny Ribombee in Pokémon Go. By the time you get a Shiny Cutiefly, you should have enough candy (50 Candies) to evolve it into Ribombee.

If you’d like to boost your Cutiefly encounter chances even further, you can pop a couple of Incense during your play sessions.