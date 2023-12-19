Is Pokémon HOME down? How to check Pokémon HOME server status

Pokémon HOME is an excellent tool that allows players to transfer their favorite Pokémon between various titles unless it’s down. When there’s an outage, Pokémon HOME stops working, causing players to wait for their important transfers.

When Pokémon HOME doesn’t work due to local internet problems, you can fix the app yourself by ensuring your connection isn’t encountering any errors. However, this won’t be the case when there’s a global outage, if Nintendo’s servers go down. If that’s the case, you’ll need to postpone your transfer to another time.

How can you check Pokémon HOME’s server status?

You can check Pokémon HOME’s server status on Nintendo’s Net Info page. All outages that affect Nintendo services get posted there, and there are also other alternatives.

The link between Pokémon worlds can get interrupted sometimes. Image via The Pokémon Company

If Pokémon HOME’s servers go down, the app will also notify you of any ongoing maintenance with a notification. Community feedback-reliant platforms like Downdetector track Nintendo Network’s status via user comments and votes, making it a decent alternative to check since players can be faster than developers to report errors.

Unless there’s a scheduled system-wide maintenance, Pokémon HOME should return to its normal self within an hour or so. Most outages that also impact Pokémon HOME do the same for Nintendo’s other services, so the developers often act quickly to revive its servers. When Pokémon HOME is back online, the app will work like usual, but you should also check for any pending updates since maintenance can also result in a new version being pushed out to the users.

With the Pokémon franchise growing, so does the HOME app. In 2023, Pokémon HOME’s Scarlet and Violet update brought anticipated changes to the game, and more are likely to follow as the Pokémon universe continues to expand.