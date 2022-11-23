Is Ed Sheeran in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? 

Pokémon is a very straightforward game franchise all the way from its core concept down to how it is played by fans. However, now the larger Pokémon brand is far and away the most profitable media franchise of all time, players actually have to ask themselves if popular musical artist Ed Sheeran is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Sheeran is an award-winning singer and songwriter—for better or worse according to the reception he receives when releasing new projects—and has worked with The Pokémon Company on several occasions.

His previous work involved a performance event inside of Pokémon Go and some brief promotions for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, hosted in London back in August.

His biggest collaboration was already in the works: Sheeran was tasked with writing and producing a song to coincide with the release of the next core Pokémon titles.

Celestial was officially released on Sept. 29 alongside a music video that would incorporate Pokémon into its very core design—in both a nostalgic way with some of the visuals and in terms of themes that sit at the heart of the franchise, including Scarlet and Violet. There is even a segment that riffs on the very first Pokémon movie.

And, all of this led to a first for the Pokémon series.

Is Ed Sheeran’s Celestial song featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When the song was released, it was no secret Ed Sheeran’s project would be featured in some way within Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many fans joked you would be forced to listen to it multiple times or that it might play in the background of certain locations like a Gym or the revamped Pokémon Center. As it turns out, those ideas weren’t where Game Freak and The Pokémon Company were looking to feature the track.

Rather, players will need to complete the entire game to see Pokémon’s first inclusion of a collab vocal track in an official title.

Celestial plays as the main credits theme after you complete the fourth and final portion of the game’s story—the one that brings together all three parts of the initial Treasure Hunt.

Fans were mixed on the song itself and have come to the same conclusion about its inclusion in the game, with the first mod for Gen IX technically being used as a way to remove it from the credits.



Either way, Sheeran has been very vocal about his love for Pokémon and can now say he has been included in one of the games, something he has said is “an honor.”