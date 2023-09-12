IRL Luffy is more concerned with interesting Pokémon Go fact than a hurricane out at sea

One Piece isn’t just the most popular manga in the world but the Netflix live-action adaptation is currently taking over online entertainment discourse. It looks like that sustained success at multiple levels pushed IRL Luffy out to sea, where they are currently more interested in playing Pokémon Go than worrying about a hurricane.

While enjoying some Pokémon Go off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean, one player decided to ask others about an interesting game mechanic that most people won’t encounter in a Sept. 9 Reddit thread.

The player showed off a breathtaking view of the ocean and some encounters from their position on a boat off the coast of Florida, asking whether it is normal for Pokémon captured away from land to have no location tag. The community responded in the most Pokémon Go way possible—by focusing entirely on the OP’s avatar and IRL outfits.

While not entirely accurate, OP’s avatar was wearing a straw hat from the 2019 crossover event with One Piece; a red shirt, blue jeans, and sandals, while seemingly walking on the open sea. This draws obvious comparisons to One Piece’s protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. It also only got better when they shared a selfie of themselves in front of the ocean, also wearing a straw hat and prompting commenters to call them “IRL Luffy.”

Luffy defying lore and walking on water. Image via Reddit The_Space_Monkey doing their best to find the One Piece. Image via Reddit

That moniker was only enhanced by the fact the player said they were “being chased by Hurricane Lee” but was more interested in this mechanic.

“Dude, you’re a comedian,” one user said, drawing comparisons to the player’s likeness and comparing it to the One Piece hero. “Avatar looks like Luffy, and you look like a bearded Luffy. On top of that, you’re out-running a hurricane but [are] more interested in a geo tag on a game!”

The player simply responded, “Priorities my friend, priorities.”

In terms of the actual location question, it is not uncommon for certain areas away from land, or in unregistered GPS spaces, to mark a Pokémon without a capture location. This is due to how Pokémon Go uses location services to fill out its game data, which results in Pokémon captured near or on bodies of water simply not having a location registered at times—regardless of the body’s size.

So, not only did we get a concise answer, but a lot of players in the thread shared “Nakama” codes and had fun making One Piece jokes with each other. Another win for Strawhat Luffy, who notes they made it through the situation in one piece.

