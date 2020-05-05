Incense Day for Water and Dark-types set for May 17 in Pokémon Go

Get ready to swim in the darkest part of the ocean.

Pokémon Go is running a second Incense Day on May 17. But this time, it’ll only focus on two types, Water and Dark.

Headlined by the dual Water/Dark-type Carvanha, Incense will attract more different Pokémon every hour from 11am to 5pm local time on May 17. Shiny Carvanha will also be floating around for players dedicated or lucky enough to encounter one.

Another Incense Day is coming your way on May 17, Trainers! This time, the event will feature Water-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon—notably Carvanha! You could even encounter a Shiny Carvanha if you’re lucky! https://t.co/GyEbZftcEo pic.twitter.com/b02qgp9Yzr — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 5, 2020

During odd hours, you’ll find Water-type Pokémon like Horsea, Tympole, and Alomomola. Meanwhile, even hours will attract Dark-types such as Murkrow, Sableye, and Scraggy, with varying spawn rates for each Pokémon.

Here’s the full schedule for the second Incense Day.

11am to 12pm: Water-type Pokémon

12 to 1pm: Dark-type Pokémon

1 to 2pm: Water-type Pokémon

2 to 3pm: Dark-type Pokémon

3 to 4pm: Water-type Pokémon

4 to 5pm: Dark-type Pokémon

Just like with the first Incense Day, there will be a special one PokéCoin bundle featuring three Incense that players can purchase in the shop. This bundle doesn’t affect the other one PokéCoin bundles that will also be available, but all of them will be one-time purchases.

Each Incense will last a full hour, so getting the three Incense bundle will allow you to participate in Pokémon Go’s latest event for three hours. When you’re done, you can get back to working on the Throwback Challenge Research.

Get ready to hunt down a Shiny Carvanha when the Water and Dark-type Incense Day begins on May 17.