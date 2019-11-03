Impidimp evolutions revealed in Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks

Pokémon Sword and Shield leakers have delivered once again, showing off another evolutionary line for one of Galar’s most mysterious Pokémon, Impidimp.

Just like the fans of the little goblin were hoping, the evolutions don’t stray from the weird design but rather leans heavily into it with an increasingly monster-like appearance that culminates in a creepy, yet cool final form.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Impidimp ➡ Morgrem ➡ Grimmsnarl

It seems there is a trend of middle evolutions changing the overall expression of a Pokémon. Impidimp went from a goofy little troll to something more reminiscent of a rockstar. The third form then takes that rocker and turns that into the one jock who really likes to cosplay their Dungeons & Dragons character.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Morgrem: evolución de Impidimp.

Morgrem keeps the same color scheme as Impidimp but adds the darker purple that will become dominant when it evolves again into Grimmsnarl.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Evolución final de Impidimp.

Interestingly enough, Impidimp hasn’t been officially shown off to the general public. The Pokémon only appeared in the 24-hour live stream and various demos. Nintendo has not confirmed any other details about the Fairy-type other than what was shown during those promotions.

Overall, the Impidimp line feels very unique and is a concept that Pokémon hasn’t worn down yet with multiple iterations. The magical being is likely going to be a mixed attacker with access to a wide variety of moves which will make it a great addition to any team.

And, depending on when players are able to catch the little goblin, it is sure to make an appearance on many trainer’s teams during their first playthroughs when Pokémon Sword and Shield release on Nov. 15.