If you want a Shiny Clefairy, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are giving you the perfect chance

Hunting for Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet is easier than in previous games in the franchise, mainly due to the mass outbreak system allowing for group spawns of one particular potential ally. Normally, outbreaks are random, but a set event will allow for Shiny Pokémon to be relatively easy to catch.

A mass outbreak event for Clefairy will be live all across Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, The Pokémon Company announced today. Not only will this allow for easy ways to find the Clefairy for your team, but the immense spawn rate will give trainers a higher chance to get that rare Shiny Clefairy.

Much like previous events for Scarlet and Violet, like specific Tera Raid Battles, this event will only be live for a limited time. These Clefairy will be all over Paldea for a weekend and then the outbreak rate will drop back to the traditional random nature, at least until more of these events come by.

How to catch a Shiny Clefairy quickly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ever since the game’s release in November 2022, outbreaks have always been one of the easiest ways to catch Shiny Pokémon, but not just because of how many spawn in. One of the best tips for Shiny hunting in outbreaks actually revolves around two ways to respawn Pokémon: the picnic mechanic and quickly leaving an area and returning. When a player sets up a picnic or departs an area, the game despawns all nearby Pokémon roaming the surrounding lands. Then, when the picnic is over, or when you return, it restarts the spawns with new Pokémon.

Related: When does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC release?

You might see where this is going. You go to an outbreak, try and find your Shiny of choice, and if it isn’t there, you can set up a picnic or quickly leave. It will despawn all the nearby Pokémon, including the outbreak, but the overall outbreak will remain when you leave your picnic or come back. This time, the familiar Pokémon will be different from the ones you saw earlier, meaning you’re able to roll the dice more to find that coveted Shiny. Add onto that the option of knocking out 60 of the same Pokémon in a row to increase Shiny odds, which is easy in an outbreak, and you have a relatively quick method of potentially obtaining one. Players agree that these methods usually lead to a Shiny in around one to three hours, depending on luck.

Make sure to hop on Scarlet and Violet starting on Sept. 28 to begin finding these outbreaks, searching through the Clefairy fields to find that rare, green-horned, beloved Pokémon.

About the author