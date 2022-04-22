How to watch the Pokémon European International Championships: Full streaming schedule

The biggest competitive Pokémon tournament of the ongoing 2022 Championship Series is now underway, with some of the best players from around the world traveling to Frankfurt, Germany to compete across multiple titles in the Pokémon European International Championships.

Running from April 22 to 24, brackets for the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokkén Tournament DX are all going to be featured on broadcasts hosted by The Pokémon Company on the brand’s official channels.

These main streams feature expert commentary from members of the Pokémon community, whether they be content creators, professional casters, or competitors who have played the game at a high level. And, with four very different competitions on display, you can pick your favorite or swap between events to get your fill of competitive Pokémon action.

TPC and the Play Pokémon! team has split the stream schedule up in a way that facilitates coverage of Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokkén Tournament. The first day will always be the most hectic as the early rounds all run over each other across multiple streams, but if you plan to catch at least some of the action, here is the full Pokémon EUIC stream schedule and where to watch each game.

Pokémon European International Championships streaming schedule

Pokémon TCG

The entire Pokémon TCG broadcast will be hosted on the official Pokémon TCG Twitch channel, along with its own dedicated stream on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Date Time Coverage April 22 2am CT start Swiss rounds April 23 2am CT start Swiss rounds (into Top 8) April 24 3am CT start Finals coverage

Pokémon VGC

The entire Pokémon VGC broadcast will be hosted on the main Pokémon Twitch channel, along with its own dedicated stream on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Date Time Coverage April 22 2am CT start Swiss rounds April 23 2am CT start Swiss rounds (into Top 8) April 24 3am CT start Finals coverage

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go matches and commentary will be streamed on the official Pokémon Go Twitch channel, along with its own dedicated stream on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Date Time Coverage April 22 2am CT start Main bracket (into Top 16) April 23 2am CT start Finals coverage

Pokkén Tournament DX

The entire Pokémon VGC broadcast will be hosted on the main Pokkén Tournament DX Twitch channel, along with its own dedicated stream on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.